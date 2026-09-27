“One of My Most Prized Possessions”: Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals the Dolly Parton Letter He Kept Private for More Than 30 Years

Billy Ray Cyrus is sharing something he holds close. One month after Dolly Parton’s death, the country singer took to Instagram to share a photo of a letter the “Jolene” singer wrote him in his pre-fame days.

“Never have I shared this… until now. I’ve posted one of my most prized possessions before: a handwritten letter from Johnny Cash. This one sits right beside it,” Cyrus wrote. “To me they go together … Brother Cash and Sister Parton. They are the hearts and minds of two of my heroes that both took the time to express their most personal and sincere thoughts to an ole Kentucky Boy.”

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Cyrus, who shared the post on Dolly Parton Day, went on to reveal that the singer penned the note a few weeks after their first meeting in Chicago, which took place in the spring of 1992.

Billy Ray Cyrus Remembers Dolly Parton

“‘Achy Breaky Heart’ was just beginning to take off and ‘Some Gave All’ hadn’t even been released yet,” he wrote. “And soon after I received this letter, we’d go on to sing ‘Romeo’ together with Tanya Tucker, Kathy Mattea and Mary Chapin Carpenter.”

“So many memories and moments with Dolly, from network television specials to Hannah Montana,” Cyrus continued. “More than 30 years later, we’d do our last song together, ‘Christmas Where We Are.’ Today felt like the right day to share it. Shine on, Dolly.”

In the letter, Parton expressed her fondness for Cyrus.

“Billy, I’m glad to be working with you. I’ve been looking forward to it for a few weeks now,” she wrote. “I’m proud of what’s going on with you. I too think you are special. I wish you even more success in the years to come.”

“I’m sorry I stammered and blushed when I met you, but I’m just like all the other girls these days (just a little older! Ha),” the letter continued. “Thanks for the offer to sign a picture for my girls, your fans! They will love me for for it! Same goes if you need anything, Love, Dolly.”

Parton died on Aug. 25 after a short battle with cancer. She was 80.

Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images