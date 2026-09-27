How To Watch the 2026 MTV VMAs Tonight: Time, Channel, and Streaming

Heading into the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards tonight, the ceremony is all about the ladies, as Madonna, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande led the list with a combined 41 nominations. Following behind the singers was Bruno Mars with six nominations. Besides looking to make history, the evening will include a list of performances from some of the top names in the industry. Making sure you don’t miss a single second of the VMAs, here are all the details about when and where to watch.

For starters, the VMAs will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and be hosted by none other than Snoop Dogg. Although a famous rapper, Snoop Dogg has embraced the entertainment industry, lending his talents to shows like The Voice. He even traveled the world as a correspondent for the Olympic Games. But Sunday will mark his first time hosting the VMAs.

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Looking at viewing options, there were several ways not to miss one of the biggest nights in music. Kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, the awards would also be available to stream for Paramount+ premium members. For subscribers with digital live TV access, they could take part in the celebration using YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu+Live TV. Knowing not every fan has cable, the VMAs will be available to stream the following day on MTV and Paramount+.

[RELATED: Madonna to Deliver Her First VMAs Performance in More Than Two Decades at 2026 Ceremony]

MTV VMAs Honoring Two Legendary Icons With Special Tributes

Giving fans more than one way to watch the VMAs, the night will include more than awards and special performances. Due to the passing of Dolly Parton on August 25, the VMAs prepared for a tribute that would feature Kacey Musgraves honoring the Queen of Country Music and the legacy she left behind.

Aside from Dolly, the VMAs also planned to highlight the legendary career of George Michael. Passing away back in 2016 at 53, the event will dedicate a special memorial performance with RAYE, Sombr, and Teddy Swims.

Packing the VMAs with tributes, awards, and performances, MTV had plenty planned for just a two-hour show. If anything, the real challenge for the producers was being able to fit it all in. Either way, don’t miss the 2026 MTV VMAs Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)