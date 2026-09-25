Beck Remembers Dolly Parton’s Kindness During an Unexpected Childhood Meeting

Beck has spent more than a few decades in music. Winning awards and topping the charts with hits like “Loser,” the singer was even nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While still leaving his mark on the industry, the singer was recently asked about some of the famous people he met along the way. Again, with nearly 40 years in the spotlight, the list included stars like Neil Young. But according to Beck, it was hard to compete with the time he got the chance to meet Dolly Parton.

Speaking with BBC 2, Beck recalled what it was like to spend time with the Queen of Country Music. Surprisingly, the singer admitted that it didn’t happen while on stage or at a show. “I met her as a child, ’cause a friend of my mum was getting married and they had the reception at Dolly Parton’s house.”

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Just a kid, it was hard for Beck to understand the gift he received when being invited to Dolly’s house. And with the icon sadly passing away at 80, he held that memory close. “I didn’t know anybody famous; we lived a very kind of humble [life]. I don’t even think I’d ever been to Beverly Hills before. And we walked into her house, and she could not have been more friendly and hospitable. I was taken aback ’cause she was being so friendly to me and my brother.”

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While some celebrities gain a bad reputation due to how they treat fans when not under the spotlight, Beck promised that there was only one Dolly. Her generosity not only shocked him, but Beck wondered if it was a case of mistaken identity. “It was like, ‘Does she think we’re somebody else?’ ‘Cause she shouldn’t be this nice to us, but she was. She was just almost over the top friendly and welcoming.”

Beck cherished that moment thanks to how loved Dolly made him feel. “In my normal life, there weren’t people who were really, like, that warm and kind and open. So that really struck me.”

For those wondering, Beck’s mother, Bibbe Hansen, was an accomplished musician, actress, and writer. With Hansen gaining an invite, Beck soon found himself surrounded by some of the biggest names in the business. But to Dolly, none of that seemed to matter. “She had all the biggest stars in Hollywood there at her house, and she was just focused on us.”

At the time, Beck couldn’t understand why somebody like Dolly would care so much about making him feel welcome. Decades later, he realized that was simply who she was.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)