Who Is Performing at the 2026 MTV VMAs? Every Artist Taking the Stage

This weekend will include entertainment for every kind of fan. For college football fans, Saturday was packed with top matchups. NFL fans had an entire day of hard hits and fantasy teams. But when it came to music, there was only one place to be – the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Kicking off one of the biggest nights in entertainment, the VMAs promised a two-hour spectacular that would feature awards, special tributes, and more than a few performances. Not wanting to miss your favorite singer, here are the stars expected to take the stage.

While Madonna led the nominations with 13, the icon would make history before the first award was handed out at the VMAs. Scheduled to open the show with an unforgettable performance, it marked her first time on stage at the awards in 23 years. If that wasn’t enough, she now holds the record for most times opening the awards. On Sunday, it would be her fifth time. Before 2026, Madonna was tied with Rihanna at four.

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Moving past the Queen of Pop, Shaboozey prepared to take the stage more than once. During his time in the spotlight, he will entertain the crowd with his hit song “Cowgirl.” After that, he will collaborate with Gunna for a special cover of “High Noon.” Wanting to make a little history himself, the performance marked Shaboozey’s stage debut at the VMAs.

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MTV VMAs Announce Star-Studded Tributes

Keeping the collaboration theme, the VMAs loved the idea of bringing artists together on one stage. And when it comes to Gener8tion and Yung Lean, they will join forces with a performance of “Storm II.” Released as the second half to “Storm,” the song was nominated for Video of the Year alongside Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars. But no matter the name called, Gener8tion and Yung Lean were ready to make a statement at the VMAs.

As for solo performances, the VMAs announced that RAYE, Sienna Spiro, and LISA would also be taking the stage. Wanting to keep a few surprises for the big night, the VMAs kept quiet about what RAYE and Spiro had planned, while revealing that LISA would treat fans to “SaWaDiKa.”

And lastly, the tributes. It should come as no surprise that the VMAs planned to celebrate the legacy and light of Dolly Parton. Given her love for music and the community around her, she would forever be remembered as the Queen of Country Music. Having the honor of highlighting Dolly for a brief moment, Kacey Musgraves will stand in that same light.

Aside from her solo performance, RAYE will return to the stage for a tribute to the late George Michael. But this time, she won’t be alone, as SOMBR and Teddy Swims will also honor the legend.

With the 2026 MTV VMAs only a few days away, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see it all unfold. Don’t miss the VMAs Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)