Kacey Musgraves Reaches Back 39 Years for a Cover of This George Strait Classic

Kacey Musgraves is giving her take on a country classic. During her set at Bourbon & Beyond 2026, Musgraves delighted the crowd by performing a cover of George Strait’s 1987 hit, “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.”

Musgraves, wearing a cowboy hat, white tank, and khaki pants, added her signature sass to the tune, as she swayed on the Louisville, Kentucky, stage.

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Kacey Musgraves covers George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas" at Bourbon and Beyond 2026 pic.twitter.com/BnWOd32QSo — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 26, 2026

Musgraves performed during day two of the annual festival. That day, acts including Mumford & Sons, Foster the People, and Of Monsters and Men also took the stage.

Throughout the four day festival, attendees were also treated to sets from the likes of Foo Fighters, The War on Drugs, Chris Stapleton, The Red Clay Strays, Dave Matthews Band, and Hootie & the Blowfish.

She previously made headlines for performing her own version of the song. Earlier this year at Coachella, Musgraves explained, “You guys all know George Strait’s version of this song? Well, I rewrote the verses from my perspective, so here we go.”

She released her version of the track the following month.

What to Know About Kacey Musgraves

Currently, Musgraves is on her Middle of Nowhere Tour in support of her album of the same name, which came out in May.

Amid the trek, news recently broke that Musgraves is set to perform a Dolly Parton tribute at the MTV VMAs.

The Los Angeles-based awards show is being held the same night as Musgraves’ Nashville tour stop. As such, she’ll presumably perform the tribute live from Music City.

The tribute performance isn’t Musgraves’ only tie to this year’s VMAs. Her song “Dry Spell” is also nominated at the show for Best Country.

Musgraves also received nominations at the upcoming 60th Annual CMA Awards. She’s earned five nods this year. Musgraves is competing in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year categories.

Ella Langley leads the pack with nine nominations. During Musgraves’ recent show in Wisconsin, the singer joked of the “Choosin’ Texas” star, “I’m going to have to really pick out something really pretty to wear whenever I lose everything to Ella Langley.”

Fans will get the chance to see if Musgraves’ prediction is right when the show airs on Nov. 18.

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage