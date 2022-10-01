Kesha Damaged Vocal Cords to Distract from Wardrobe Malfunction During Taylor Hawkins Tribute

As an entertainer, mishaps on stage are bound to happen, and, by Kesha’s luck, a mishap happened while honoring her departed friend as she stood center stage in a packed-out stadium.

The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Tuesday evening (Sept. 27) saw Kesha, among the many other special guests, perform in honor of the Foo Fighters’ drummer who passed away earlier this year on March 25.

Her glimmering performance featured a rendition of David Bowie’s “Heroes” and a wardrobe malfunction. In an attempt to cover up the mishap and distract from the reveal, she let out a loud wail as the song reached a peak. In doing so, she damaged a vocal cord.

“So,” the singer told fans in an Instagram post. “In the middle of my wardrobe malfunction, I decided to distract everyone from my titties falling out by singing rly. (really) Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords (sic). Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the fucking moment bc. This was quite a moment.”

Draped in a fur-trimmed, sequined cape, Kesha’s night started out adorned in a crystal bikini top and sheer nude body stocking.

By the end of her performance of the Bowie classic, the body stocking remained with star pasties showing through where the bikini top had once covered.

The progression of the mishap can be seen in the video below, taking place on the stadium monitors right before the audience’s eyes. The performer took it in her stride, saying mid-act “Not to make light out of this situation, but Taylor would have loved that my tits just fell out.” The singer was met with a roar of applause from fans as she carried on with the close of her tribute.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON)