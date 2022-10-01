Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album With… Rick Rubin

Collaboration is one of the best aspects of music production.

And Neil Young and Crazy Horse are about to show yet another (unexpected) example of that, as the longtime Americana artists are enlisting the legendary producer Rick Rubin on their new LP.

The forthcoming 11-track record, World Record, is set to drop later this year on November 18. To pre-order the new offering, click HERE.

The new album is the follow-up to Young and Crazy Horse’s release in December 2021, Barn.

To celebrate the news, the collection of collaborators released the new somber, piano-fueled single from the upcoming record, “Love Earth,” which fans can check out below, along with the tracklist for the LP.

The Neil Young archives Twitter page, which is essentially Young’s professional handle, shared the news on the social media platform, writing, “WORLD RECORD! Neil Young with Crazy Horse A New Studio Album [11] New Songs Produced By Rick Rubin and Neil Young Listen to the first track ‘Love Earth’ now on NYA Pre-order Now: https://bit.ly/NYCH_WorldRecord“

In a recent post on the official Neil Young archives website, Young highlighted the forthcoming album, saying, “Real magic lasts and we think we have it.”

Rubin, who works with some of the biggest bands in the industry, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, may have been interested in working with Young after the artist’s very public feud with the streaming music platform Spotify. But that, of course, is just speculation.

Earlier this year, Young released a previously unreleased album, the 2001 LP, Toast.

World Record is set to drop on Young’s label, Reprise Records.

Also earlier this year, Young was a surprise guest on Rubin’s Broken Record podcast with planned guest Jack White. Now it seems clear as to why.

WORLD RECORD!



Neil Young with Crazy Horse



A New Studio Album

10 New Songs



Produced By Rick Rubin and Neil Young



Listen to the first track “Love Earth” now on NYA



Pre-order Now: https://t.co/fkfziq4p8s pic.twitter.com/VTFbs0LprF — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) September 30, 2022

Neil Young and Crazy Horse World Record tracklist:

1. Love Earth

2. Overhead

3. I Walk With You (earth ringtone)

4. This Old Planet (changing days)

5. The World (is in trouble now)

6. Break The Chain

7. The Long Day Before

8. Walkin’ On The Road (to the future)

9. The Wonder Won’t Wait

10. Chevrolet

11. This Old Planet reprise