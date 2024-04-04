Killer Mike Announces Down By Law Summer Tour in 2024

Killer Mike and the Mighty Midnight Revival are kicking off a summer tour this year throughout the US and Canada! The rapper and hip-hop artist will visit cities across Canada and both coasts of the US for the Down By Law Tour. The trek will support his recent solo album release Michael. The Grammy-winner appears to be flying solo, as no supporting acts have been announced for the tour.
The Killer Mike 2024 Tour will start on May 4 in Memphis, Tennessee at Riverbeat Music Festival. The tour is expected to end, pending any additional tour additions, on October 15 in Los Angeles, California at The Novo.
Fans can get their tickets to the Killer Mike 2024 Tour via the rapper’s website, where there’s currently an artist presale event going on.
General on-sale will begin on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date sells out during the presale event, pop over to Stubhub to see if any tickets are available. We recommend Stubhub for these situations since they often have tickets available at a lower price than face value, plus purchase protection through the FanProtect Program.
Don’t wait around to get your tickets to see Killer Mike on tour this summer!
Killer Mike 2024 Tour Dates
May 4 – Memphis, TN – Riverbeat Music Festival
May 21 – Washington, D.C. – Kennedy Center
June 22 – Atlanta, GA – Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash
June 29 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Vancouver Jazz Fest
July 3 – Montreal, Quebec – Montreal International Jazz Festival
July 5 – Quebec City, Quebec – Festival d’été de Québec
July 6 – Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Blues Fest
July 7 – Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall
July 12 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Winnipeg Folk Fest
July 26 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival
July 27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival
July 29 – New York, NY – Blue Note
July 30 – New York, NY – Blue Note
July 31 – New York, NY – Blue Note
August 2 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
August 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
August 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
August 7 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
August 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre
August 10 – Seattle, WA – Thing Festival
September 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival
October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
