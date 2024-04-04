Killer Mike Announces Down By Law Summer Tour in 2024

Killer Mike and the Mighty Midnight Revival are kicking off a summer tour this year throughout the US and Canada! The rapper and hip-hop artist will visit cities across Canada and both coasts of the US for the Down By Law Tour. The trek will support his recent solo album release Michael. The Grammy-winner appears to be flying solo, as no supporting acts have been announced for the tour.

The Killer Mike 2024 Tour will start on May 4 in Memphis, Tennessee at Riverbeat Music Festival. The tour is expected to end, pending any additional tour additions, on October 15 in Los Angeles, California at The Novo.

Fans can get their tickets to the Killer Mike 2024 Tour via the rapper’s website, where there’s currently an artist presale event going on.

General on-sale will begin on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date sells out during the presale event, pop over to Stubhub to see if any tickets are available. We recommend Stubhub for these situations since they often have tickets available at a lower price than face value, plus purchase protection through the FanProtect Program.

Don’t wait around to get your tickets to see Killer Mike on tour this summer!

May 4 – Memphis, TN – Riverbeat Music Festival

May 21 – Washington, D.C. – Kennedy Center

June 22 – Atlanta, GA – Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash

June 29 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Vancouver Jazz Fest

July 3 – Montreal, Quebec – Montreal International Jazz Festival

July 5 – Quebec City, Quebec – Festival d’été de Québec

July 6 – Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Blues Fest

July 7 – Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

July 12 – Winnipeg, Manitoba – Winnipeg Folk Fest

July 26 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival

July 27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

July 29 – New York, NY – Blue Note

July 30 – New York, NY – Blue Note

July 31 – New York, NY – Blue Note

August 2 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

August 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

August 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

August 7 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

August 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre

August 10 – Seattle, WA – Thing Festival

September 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

