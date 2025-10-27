As a child, Marcie Free grew up listening to stars like The Beach Boys, Grand Funk Railroad, Smokey Robinson, Led Zeppelin, and several others. But nobody had an impact on the singer more than Aretha Franklin. Dreaming of seeing her name in lights, Free decided to explore a career on stage as a teenager. And throughout the decades that followed, she performed with King Korbra and Unruly Child. Sadly, Free recently passed away at 71.

Although rumors suggested that Free passed away recently, her friend Jay Schellen confirmed the heartbreaking news. “I just couldn’t find the words last night when I heard the news that my loving friend and bandmate in Unruly Child Marcie Free has passed. This is heartbreaking.”

Still trying to process the news, Schellen added how those around Free considered her nothing less than family. “Bruce, Guy, Larry all of which I hold dear as family are shattered for the loss of our Marcie. We began UC together in 1992 and continued our friendship and music making throughout these years to this day.”

Marcie Free’s Friend “Gutted” Over News

As for the career she produced on stage, Schellen, like most fans, knew the bright light she brought to every stage. “Marcie was a marvel to behold. A voice that had no limits and no equal, a truly singular talent and one of the most open and beautiful souls I have ever known.”

Insisting he was “gutted” by the news, Schellen still needed time to mourn the death of his friend. Not able to write much more, fans took a moment to honor her legacy in the comments. “My sincerest condolences Jay, I remember seeing King Kobra a few times at The Country Club way back in the day, always an amazing vocalist.”

Having released numerous albums throughout her career, Free scored several hit songs like “Iron Eagle (Never Say Die)” and “Hunger.” When looking at her solo career, she collaborated on songs like “State of Love” and “Dyin’ For Your Love.”

With Free passing away, her friends and fans continue to carry her legacy forward, making sure that the generations to come remember the bravery and fearlessness she brought not just to the stage but to life.

