Watch George Strait and Chris Stapleton Join Forces for What Kelly Clarkson Deemed “The Greatest Show I Will Ever Attend”

Kelly Clarkson has more or less done it all by this point. She has nabbed GRAMMY Awards, Daytime Emmy Awards, and even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Still, the inaugural winner of American Idol isn’t above getting starstruck. Clarkson recently unleashed her inner fangirl in a series of social media posts after seeing George Strait’s headlining show this weekend.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over “The Greatest Show I Will Ever Attend”

The “King of Country” took over Metlife Stadium Saturday (June 8) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, Strait didn’t show up alone. He had the enormous talents of Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town to back him up.

All three country acts played before a sold-out crowd, which included Kelly Clarkson. The “Breakaway” singer began giddily chronicling her night on Instagram almost immediately as Little Big Town took the stage.

“@littlebigtown is killing it in Jersey tonight, y’all!!” she wrote. “Looking forward to @chrisstapleton and the KING @georgestrait WHAT AN AMAZING LINE UP OF TALENT ❤️❤️❤️”

Next, the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer stepped up to the mic. “this is the greatest show I will ever attend,” Kelly Clarkson gushed. “You are crazy gifted and your whole band is incredible!”

Clarkson seemed to have an infinite supply of excitement that continued well into Strait’s set. “@georgestrait y’all!! I love him so much!” she enthused on Instagram. “What a great night of music!”

Strait played on, and still the “Since U Been Gone” singer didn’t run out of praise. “This is the greatest night ever! Good God these vocals, the catalog of songs!” Clarkson wrote in a fourth Instagram post. “What a blessing to get to experience this in person ❤️ thank you @georgestrait and @chrisstapleton.”

Morgane Stapleton, wife of the “White Horse” singer, showed her appreciation with a heart emoji.

Additionally, one fan expressed their desire to see a duet from Stapleton and the daytime TV host. “I still dream of the day you take the stage and sing with him!” they commented, followed by a “praying hands” emoji.

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Admits This Bon Jovi Tune “Almost Killed Me”—Until Jon Bon Jovi Stepped In]

Fans Blown Away By Latest “Kellyoke” Cover

Fans often look forward to the “Kellyoke” segment on the 42-year-old Texan’s daytime program The Kelly Clarkson Show. This is when Kelly Clarkson puts her own spin on another artist’s work. Recently, she belted Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” and viewers were shook.

“@bensonboone so sorry for your loss of the song,” one Instagram user commented. “it was great seeing you perform it while you could.”

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)