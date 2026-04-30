KISS Announces Return of Their Las Vegas Fan Experience

KISS is returning to Sin City! After a successful first outing in 2025, KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas will be back at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas this November.

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Set to be held from Nov. 13-15, the fan event will feature two unmasked shows with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Carr.

Additionally, KISS will host an all-star tribute to their founding guitarist, Ace Frehley, who died last October. The show will include sit-ins from members of KISS, as well as guests.

Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, Keel, and Kuarantine are all scheduled to appear. Rock and Roll Over, a KISS tribute band, also appears on the lineup, as do radio host Tommy London and the School of Rock.

The festivities will start with a pre-party on Nov. 12. Ace Frehley Band, Enuff Z’Nuff, Beasto Blanco, and Rockstars of Tomorrow will perform at the bash.

Throughout the weekend, fans can also look forward to the KISSperience. The all-new experience will include activities and Q&As with KISS, artist panels and meet and greets, and a KISS look-alike contest and karaoke session. Additionally, the band will hold Ask Doc and Future of KISS panels.

Attendees will also have the chance to visit a merch store and enjoy late-night DJs. Those who purchase a weekend package will receive a signed poster, a commemorative gift, and a collectable laminate and lanyard.

Presale for some groups is now available. General on sale will begin May 5.

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The 2025 event marked KISS’ first reunion since their goodbye show two years prior.

“The Vegas event was fantastic, and it really exceeded our expectations,” Thayer said. “You could feel that everybody was having a great time. I know the fans absolutely loved it, and I can definitely see it happening again.”

As such, the guys wanted to do it all again. At an April fan expo, Stanley teased that he and the guys were planning another Vegas event.

“It’s gonna be so much better than even last year’s,” Stanley said of the Nov. 2026 event. “We’ll be playing, and we’re really looking forward to it. So I want to see everybody there. It’s gonna be cool.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation



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