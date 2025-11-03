KISS Fans Push to Honor Ace Frehley With Posthumous Astronaut Title

Thanks to his musical talent and pyrotechnic persona on stage, Ace Frehley solidified himself as a legend in heavy metal when helping form KISS. Although the musician stepped away from the band for some time, he eventually found his way back to the stage, embracing the Space Ace title. Sadly, on October 16th, Frehley passed away at 74 years old. While fellow musicians, celebrities, and fans took a moment to remember the legacy he created, one person hoped to honor Frehley by getting NASA to make him an honorary astronaut.

According to Frehley’s family, the musician passed away after suffering a fall at his home. Although an investigation was launched, they added that he was surrounded by family at the time of his death. Again, countless stars offered their love and support to the family, but for one fan named Kathryn, she took it a step further.

Awarding Ace Frehley Captain Status

Launching a petition on Change.org, the fan wanted NASA to grant him honorary astronaut status. The page explained, “Paul Daniel ‘Ace’ Frehley, at the tender age of 21, was brave enough to take one small orange step and one small red step, and make the giant leap into the global phenomenon that we all now know as KISS. And while MOST of his dreams ended up coming true, at least ONE did NOT.”

For Kathryn and over 400 other fans, they saw it only fitting that NASA also honor the musician behind Space Ace. “In honor of his memory, all the lives directly and indirectly impacted by him, and his one last remaining unfulfilled wish, NASA should posthumously make Ace Frehley an honorary astronaut with the rank of ‘Captain’, because a celestial being of his caliber doesn’t deserve anything less of a send-off than this. His last countdown should be his absolute BEST!”

As of now, the petition has received 444 signatures. While it will need a few thousand more before grabbing the attention of NASA, which has yet to comment, fans remain hopeful that the Spaceman’s legacy will one day reach the stars he spent his life singing about.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)