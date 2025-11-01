Original Kiss Drummer Peter Criss Set To Release Self-Titled Album in December; Check Out Eerie Lead Single “Creepy Crawlers”

Earlier this week, founding KISS drummer Peter Criss posted a teaser video on his social media pages hinting at a big announcement coming on Halloween. Now, KISS’ famed “Catman” has unveiled plans to release a new self-titled studio album on December 19.

Peter Criss will be released on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats. Three versions of the LP and CD will be available, featuring black, white, or silver vinyl and/or packaging.

The album features 10 new original songs, plus an 11th bonus track available on the CD and digital versions. Those who pre-order the LP and CD via Criss’ official Bandcamp page will also receive a free download of the full album, including the bonus track.

In advance of the album, Criss has released a song titled “Creepy Crawlers” as the lead single. Fans who pre-order any version of the album will receive an instant download of the eerie hard-rock tune. The song, which seemed tailor-made to arrive on Halloween, also serves as the soundtrack to a new trailer for the album that’s been posted on Peter’s official YouTube channel. The promo clip features some of the same animated footage that appeared in the recent teaser trailer.

According to a description of the album on Criss’ Bandcamp page, the upcoming release is the 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’ “most rock-driven solo album ever.” Among the guest artists who contributed to the record are Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5, Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan, and Paul Shaffer.

More About the Peter Criss Album

The self-titled collection is Criss’ sixth solo studio effort, and his first since All for One was released in 2007.

Peter first shared details about the new album in an April 2025 interview with KissFAQ podcast host Julian Gil. He also posted some information about the project on his official website at that time.

During the video Q&A, Gil, who’d heard a preview of the album, said, “Now this is a hard-rock, kick-a– album. [It was] co-produced by Barry Pointer, who’s worked with Ozzy [Osbourne], Marilyn Manson, [Cinderella drummer] Fred Coury, [Billy Idol guitarist] Steve Stevens, amongst others, and … John 5.”

In Criss’ post on his website, he revealed the names of some of the musicians who contributed to the album. They included Michael McLaughlin, who played guitar in his solo band, and current Marilyn Manson/ex-Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D., as well as the aforementioned John 5, Sheehan, and Shaffer.

Peter Criss Track List:

“Rock, Rockin’, Rock & Roll” “In the Dark” “For the Money” “Murder” “Walking on Water” “Creepy Crawlers” “Justice” “Cheaper to Keep Her” “Sugar” “Rubberneckin’” “Hard Rock Knockers” (Bonus Track)

