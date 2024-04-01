Koe Wetzel Announces World Tour in 2024

There’s been quite a bit of buzz about Koe Wetzel lately. It’s not easy to merge two genres like country and grunge and make it work, but this singer/songwriter has it down to a science. And fans will be happy to hear that he’s kicking off a world tour in 2024!

The Damn Near Normal World Tour will kick off this summer and span the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. He’s not going alone, either. Supporting acts for the trek will include Treaty Oak Revival, Kolby Cooper, Pecos And The Rooftops, Tanner Usrey, Dylan Wheeler, Kat Hasty, and Kolton Moore.

The Koe Wetzel 2024 Tour will kick off on July 27 in The Woodlands, Texas at Cynthia Woods Pavilion. The tour will end on November 13 in Copenhagen, Denmark at Lille Vega.

Fans can sign up for ticket alerts via Wetzel’s website. Some tour dates are also available on Ticketmaster, complete with a few presale events for various tour dates that will start on April 2.

General on-sale starts on April 5 at 10:00 am local, and tickets are not expected to last. If you’re outside of the US, check out Viagogo to see what’s available. For those stateside, you might have some luck finding last-minute tickets to sold-out tour dates on Stubhub.

Get your tickets to see Koe Wetzel and friends live before the tour sells out!

July 27 – The Woodlands, Texas – Cynthia Woods Pavilion

August 7 – Missoula, Mont. – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

August 8 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (with Kolby Cooper, Kat Hasty)

August 9 – Sandy, Utah – Sandy Amphitheater (with Kolby Cooper, Kat Hasty)

August 10 – Las Vegas, Nev. – The Theater at Virgin Hotel Hotels Las Vegas (with Kolby Cooper, Kat Hasty)

August 15 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory (with Kolby Cooper, Kat Hasty)

August 16 – Council Bluffs, Iowa – Stir Cove

August 21 – Cleveland, Ohio – Jacobs Pavilion (with Treaty Oak Revival, Dylan Wheeler)

August 22 – Columbus, Ohio – KEMBA Live! Outdoor (with Treaty Oak Revival, Dylan Wheeler)

August 23 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Stage AE (with Treaty Oak Revival, Dylan Wheeler)

August 24 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem (with Treaty Oak Revival, Dylan Wheeler)

August 28 – Boston, Mass. – Roadrunner (with Treaty Oak Revival, Dylan Wheeler)

August 29 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Arena (with Treaty Oak Revival, Dylan Wheeler)

August 30 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (with Treaty Oak Revival, Dylan Wheeler)

August 31 – Reading, Pa. – Santander Arena (with Treaty Oak Revival, Dylan Wheeler)

September 4 – Charleston, W.V. – Charleston Coliseum (with Treaty Oak Revival, Tanner Usrey)

September 5 – Roanoke, Va. – Berglund Center (with Treaty Oak Revival, Tanner Usrey)

September 6 – Columbia, S.C. – Colonial Life Arena (with Treaty Oak Revival, Tanner Usrey)

September 7 – Cary, N.C. – Koka Booth Amphitheatre (with Treaty Oak Revival, Tanner Usrey)

September 12 – Kansas City, Kan. – Azura Amphitheater (with Treaty Oak Revival, Kat Hasty)

September 13 – Camdenton, Mo. – Ozarks Amphitheater

September 18 – St. Louis, Mo. – Chaifetz Arena (with Kolby Cooper, Dylan Wheeler)

September 20 – Huntsville, Ala. – The Orion Amphitheater (with Kolby Cooper, Dylan Wheeler)

September 21 – Macon, Ga. – Atrium Health Amphitheater (with Kolby Cooper, Dylan Wheeler)

September 25 – Alexandria, La. – Rapides Parish Coliseum (with Treaty Oak Revival, Tanner Usrey)

September 26 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

September 27 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ascend Amphitheater

September 28 – Little Rock, Ark. – First Security Amphitheater (with Treaty Oak Revival, Tanner Usrey)

October 3 – Pikeville, Ky. – Appalachian Wireless Arena (with Treaty Oak Revival, Tanner Usrey)

October 4 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

October 5 – Evansville, Ind. – Ford Center (with Treaty Oak Revival, Tanner Usrey)

October 10 – Abilene, Texas – Expo Center of Taylor County (with Kolby Cooper, Kolton Moore)

October 11 – Lubbock, Texas – Cooks Garage (with Treaty Oak Revival, Kolton Moore)

October 13 – Morrison, Colo. – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Treaty Oak Revival, Kolton Moore)

October 26 – Manchester, U.K. – Academy 3

October 27 – London, U.K. – The Garage

October 30 – Glasgow, U.K. – Oran Mor

October 31 – Birmingham, U.K. – Academy 2

November 1 – Leeds, U.K. – Brudenell Social Club

November 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

November 5 – Hamburg, Germany – Bahnhof Pauli

November 6 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

November 7 – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

November 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen

November 11 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall

November 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Lille Vega

Photo courtesy of Koe Wetzel on Facebook

