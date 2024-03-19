Sam Barber, Megan Moroney to Play Lollapalooza 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Lollapalooza is going to be a very diverse mix of artists and genres this year. The Chicago-based music fest just announced its headliners and the full lineup of performers, which will include country artists like Megan Moroney, Sam Barber, Treaty Oak Revival, Josiah And The Bonnevilles, Tanner Usrey, and Kaitlin Butts. Lollapalooza is not usually known for its country music offerings, but this year’s lineup is pretty impressive.

Lollapalooza 2024 will kick off on August 1 at Grant Park in Chicago, IL. The four-day fest will end on August 4. The fest has not announced when doors will open yet, but more information should be available after general on-sale starts.

The presale event for Lollapalooza 2024 will kick off on Thursday, March 21 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm CT via the festival’s website. General on-sale will start immediately after the presale event ends.

A lot of tickets will be sold during the presale event, after which you should check out what’s available on Stubhub. For high-profile festivals like this, Stubhub is a great secondary ticketing platform to check out. Not only can you get lucky and potentially find cheaper tickets, but Stubhub usually has tickets after festival dates have sold out.

Festivalgoers can get four-day passes for general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and group packages like Cabanas and Lolla Insider. Information on parking passes is not yet available. Stay tuned!

Don’t miss your chance to see some incredible country music performers, plus tons of other artists at Lollapalooza 2024! Get your festival passes before it’s too late.

Thursday, August 1 – Chicago, IL – Grant Park

Friday, August 2 – Chicago, IL – Grant Park

Saturday, August 3 – Chicago, IL – Grant Park\

Sunday, August 4 – Chicago, IL – Grant Park

