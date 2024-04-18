Koe Wetzel Stops Country Thunder Festival After Fan Losses Service Dog

For decades, the Country Thunder music festival entertained fans in numerous states like Arizona, Wisconsin, and even Florida. Hosting a string of concerts that focused on country music, the festival welcomed top singers like Morgan Wallen, Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, and the iconic Toby Keith. This year, the festival welcomed Koe Wetzel to the stage. Releasing songs like “April Showers”, “Money Spent”, and “Oklahoma Sun”, the country singer not only entertained fans of country music but also helped locate a missing dog.

While wanting nothing more than to entertain fans, Wetzel found himself on a rescue mission when he found out that a person was missing their service dog. Hoping to help find the missing dog, Wetzel decided to stop his show to address the crowd. Putting out what he considered to be a “red alert”, the artist advised those in the crowd to help locate the missing animal. He even offered them the dog’s name. “Just look around; if y’all see a black dog, just be like, ‘Yo Sosa…come here.’ Boy right? It’s a boy dog named Sosa, just throwing that out there. We are on red alert.”

Tanner Usrey Shares His Excitement To Tour Alongside Koe Wetzel

Outside of Country Thunder, Wetzel prepares to hit the road once again for his Damn Near Normal tour. Excited to tour, the country singer won’t be alone as he is bringing another country singer, Tanner Usrey, with him. Excited about the opportunity to tour with Wetzel, Usrey decided to share his love for country music but cover Wetzel’s hit song “Love.” Not only featuring Wetzel, but the ballad was a collaboration with Parker McCollum.

Posting his performance on Instagram, Usrey gained high praise from fans as they filled the comments with love. One person wrote, “Dig Koe for sure but your music is just top notch. Glad to see yall getting together.” Another person added, “Please tell me you’re gonna sing this with him. If so someone better video that for me lol”

As for Wetzel, his tour will continue through the summer and run until October when he performs at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

