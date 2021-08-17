Korn Cancels Gigs After Jonathan Davis Tests Positive For COVID: “We’re As Disappointed As You Are”

On Monday evening (Aug. 16), Korn announced that their lead singer Jonathan Davis had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the nu metal icons to make a few alterations to their touring plans, including canceling two shows and rescheduling six more.

“On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last-minute,” the band said via a statement posted to Instagram. “As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done.”

The two shows canceled include an August 24 date for Darien Center, New York and an August 25 date for Syracuse, New York—the reason given for these cancelations on the Instagram post is “scheduling conflicts.”

This news comes as an air of hesitation lingers over the music industry. With a spike in COVID cases due to the Delta variant, everyone from Stevie Nicks to Garth Brooks to Foo Fighters are taking different measures to try to keep things as safe as possible… including canceling shows outright. Even big festivals like Bonnaroo are introducing vaccination or negative test results requirements, with many a cautious eye keeping watch for a dreaded cancelation notice (something we’ve all grown far too familiar with after the past 18 months).

Nonetheless, Korn is undeterred and is itching to get back out on the road to share their music with fans. “Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now,” the band said in the statement. “We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again.”

Check out Korn’s upcoming tour dates HERE and watch the classic music video for their song “Freak On A Leash” below: