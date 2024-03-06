Korn Announces 30th Anniversary Concert with Evanescence, Gojira in October

It’s hard to believe that alternative metal band Korn has been around for 30 years already, but the band will soon hit that major milestone. Their debut self-titled album was released in October of 1994. In celebration, Korn will perform a 30th-anniversary concert for one night only in Los Angeles, California later this year. This is going to be a truly incredible show, complete with appearances from bands like Evanescence, Gojira, Spiritbox, Bended, and Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway.

The Korn 30th Anniversary Concert will kick off on October 5 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Jonathan Davis, founder and enduring lead singer of the band, reflected on 30 years of Korn in a recent statement: “Reflecting on thirty years of KORN fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we’ve experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans. […] I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together.”

Ticketmaster will be your main spot to score tickets to this standalone show. A Citi cardholder presale event will kick off today, March 6 at 10:00 am PT, until March 7 at 10:00 pm PT. Fans can find more details at Citi’s website. Ticketmaster will also offer a VIP Experience package that will include some extra merchandise, photo ops, and more.

If you missed the presale, we strongly recommend checking out Stubhub to see if any tickets are available. Stubhub is pretty reliable for finding tickets after presale events or after a particular tour or concert has sold out. Plus, fans can enjoy the protection of the FanProtect Program, which ensures that all purchases on the platform are legitimate.

Once the presale event kicks off, it could be difficult to find tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime concert. Get your tickets quickly!

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Photo courtesy of Roadrunner Records

