Update: Taylor Hawkins’ Death Being Investigated by Colombian Officials

On Friday (March 25), the music world was shocked by the death of 50-year-old drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins, who played in Foo Fighters and NHC, was beloved.

Today (March 26), according to the New York Post, officials are saying that his death could be related to drugs.

Officials have reported that the drummer was found dead in a hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia on Friday. He was on tour with the Foo Fighters in South America.

In a Tweet, the attorney general’s office in Colombia wrote, “From the moment the #Prosecutor’s office learned of the death of foreign citizen Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the band Foo Fighters, who was staying in a hotel in northern Bogotá, a team of prosecutors and investigators was assigned to attend urgent acts and support investigation.” (According to Google translate)

Upon hearing the news of Hawkins’ death, distraught fans gathered outside the hotel and even held something of a makeshift candlelight vigil.

According to several news outlets in South America as well as the Mirror of London, the Metropolitan Police of Bogota has released a statement saying: “According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs.”

Though another statement from police has said the cause of death has yet to be established.

Reports also indicate that Hawkins had complained of chest pains to the hotel staff.

The standout musician and burgeoning frontman overdosed on heroin in 2001 and spent a week in a coma, just a handful of years after joining the Foo Fighters.

After the news, many in the music world mourned his passing.

On Friday, the Foo Fighters released a heartbroken statement, writing on Twitter: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins, the statement read. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”