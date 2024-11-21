“Beautifully Broken”: Jelly Roll Opens up on How Country Music Has Healed Him and Talks Breaking His CMA Award

It wouldn’t be the CMA Awards without a few performances from some of the biggest names in country music. And there was no way the 2024 CMA Awards was going to leave Jelly Roll out. The life of the party, Jelly Roll not only attended the awards but also performed alongside stars like Keith Urban and Brooks & Dunn. But even before taking his place on the stage, Jelly Roll discussed the impact music had on his life.

Videos by American Songwriter

Walking the red carpet, interviewers couldn’t wait to speak with Jelly Roll about his life, career, and marriage to Bunnie XO. Speaking with On The Red Carpet, the rising star brought more than a few jokes. But when speaking about the power of music, he insisted, “Music is a healing property in its own regard. It’s therapeutic to me. Music often says what we can’t. That’s something him and I talked about as a song writer, the day that we wrote ‘I’m Not Okay,’ was the importance of making sure music told a message that other people care.”

Always willing to open up about his past and the struggles he went through to make it on stage, Jelly Roll captured the hearts of millions as his fanbase grew with each new release.

Jelly Roll Loses Over 100 Pounds

Outside of his time in the studio, Jelly Roll also revealed his major weight loss. Having lost over 100 pounds in 2024, the singer shared his ongoing addiction to food. He told People, “The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I’ve looked at food for the last 39 years. I’ve never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it’s like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way.”

Not just focusing on his life at home, Jelly Roll made sure that his healthy habits followed him on the road. “It’s cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day.”

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)