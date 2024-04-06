Krist Novoselic Pays Tribute to Kurt Cobain, Nirvana Legacy

Many family and friends of the late Nirvana frontman have paid tribute to him on the 30th anniversary of his death, including former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic.

In an interview with Mojo, Novoselic talked about the band’s In Utero Tour and how Cobain really did carry their live performances.

“We were trying to be professional,” said Novoselic. “So we put on a show for people: an acoustic section, an amazing stage set. It was all about being a world class band.”

The musician also went on to note that the live shows, coupled with the excellent “artistic instinct” of Cobain, are what made Nirvana so easy to love. In the interview, he discussed how the 30th-anniversary edition of the band’s hit album In Utero contains beautifully reconstructed recordings that showcased just how talented Cobain was.

“The shows rock,” he continued. “They need to be heard. Now with the AI, you can take a stereo mix and then break it down into a multitrack. So you can get really good mixes. They sound raw. And you get Kurt up there who’s just carrying the show. Amazing.”

Novoselic went on to express how amazed he is that Nirvana is still loved so strongly 30 years after the band ended in the wake of Cobain’s death. And he attributes it all to Kurt’s charisma.

“It’s Kurt – he had this charisma, this intensity that was, and still is, compelling to people,” said Novoselic. “And then he had the knack for melody. Something came from deep inside.”

Kurt Cobain and Nirvana Are Still Loved 30 Years Later

Krist Novoselic and Kurt Cobain had been friends since their teenage years. Cobain died by suicide on April 4, 1994. The band, which consisted of Cobain, Novoselic, and drummer Dave Grohl (who now heralds Foo Fighters), ended after his death.

Even though three decades have gone by, Cobain and Nirvana still live on in the hearts of fans around the world.

Photo by Michael Ochs

