‘The Voice’ Announces Joe Walsh and Zac Brown as Season 28 Mega Mentors

The Voice is adding even more star power to season 28. After inviting Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas, Lizzo, and Lewis Capaldi to serve as Battle Advisors on The Voice, NBC kept the big names going by tapping The Eagles’ Joe Walsh and Zac Brown Band’s frontman for the next round.

Walsh and Brown will serve as Mega Mentors for the upcoming Knockout Round, which will begin airing on Oct. 27.

Walsh, a Grammy winner best known for songs including “Walk Away” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” will serve as the mega mentor for Teams Niall Horan and Reba McEntire.

Brown, a Grammy winner with hits including “Chicken Fried” and “Toes,” will take on the same role for Teams Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

With decades of experience in the music business, Walsh and Brown will help guide the artists amid their most high stakes performances yet.

What’s to Come on Season 28 of The Voice

During the Knockout Round, the artists will be paired against another teammate. They’ll pick their own songs perform individually while their competitor watches on.

Unlike in the Battle Round, coaches enter the Knockouts with no steals or saves. That means that the coaches’ eight-person teams will be cut in half during the Knockouts, when they choose which artist will advance to the Playoffs.

New this season is the Mic-Drop button. The button will give the coaches the power to select one person from their team whose performance blows them away. Viewers will get to vote which of those four contestants most deserves the prize—a performance at The Rose Parade Presented by Honda, which will air live on Jan. 1, 2026.

From there, the Playoffs will commence. Each coach can only bring one artist through to the Live Shows, so they will have to make tough decisions. Viewers at home, however, will get the chance to vote two singers through to the Lives, which will kick off with six contestants fighting for the title.

From there, it’s up to America. After watching the live performances, viewers will vote overnight to determine the season 28 winner of The Voice.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

