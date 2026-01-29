Lady Gaga to Perform at 2026 Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga is ready for a big night at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Ahead of the 68th annual show, the Recording Academy announced that the pop superstar will perform at the event.

The Recording Academy did not reveal what Gaga will sing on the Grammys stage. She most recently performed at last year’s ceremony alongside Bruno Mars. The duo sang The Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin’” to honor those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Other performers for the evening include Clipse and Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Additionally, during a Best New Artist feature, this year’s nominees—a group that’s made up of Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías—will perform.

The In Memoriam segment will also feature a performance from Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson. Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash will lead a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, while Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform in honor of D’Angelo and Roberta Flack.

What to Expect from the 2026 Grammy Awards

As for the nominees, Gaga is up for seven awards at this year’s ceremony. That’s a one-year record for the 14-time winner, who previously topped out at six nominations.

Gaga’s 2025 album Mayhem earned nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her song “Abracadabra” is competing in the Song of the Year, Best Dance Pop Recording, and Record of the Year categories.

“Disease,” which appeared on Mayhem, is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. Gaga’s seventh nomination comes courtesy of Harlequin, an album tied to her 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux. The soundtrack is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut tied for the second-most nominations of the year. The top nominee is Kendrick Lamar, who earned nine nods.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2026 Grammys will take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation