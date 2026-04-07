Lady Gaga Cancels Concert After Doctor “Strongly Advised” Her to Do So

Lady Gaga just had to a cancel a show. The pop star took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she’d no longer be playing her third night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

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“Hi everyone. I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show,” she wrote. “I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse.”

“My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today,” Gaga continued. “To be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve.”

Gaga went on to note, “I know how deeply disappointing this is. I truly could not feel worse about letting you down.”

“I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me,” she added. “Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful.”

Gaga concluded her post by writing, “To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour

Gaga’s cancelation came amid her Mayhem Ball Tour. Her third and final Montreal show was slated to be her final concert in Canada. Now, Gaga will travel to the U.S. to perform in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She’ll end her 86 show trek in New York City on April 13.

The tour, which kicked off in July 2025, was not one that was initially planned. Rather, Gaga put it together after seeing the response to her album, Mayhem.

“The incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” she wrote on Instagram at the time . “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait,” Gaga continued. “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it.”