Lainey Wilson Announces European and Australian Tour Dates with Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe, Harper O’Neill

2023 has been a massive year for Lainey Wilson. She’s already setting her sights on 2024. Earlier today, she announced that she’ll be taking her special brand of country music across the pond next spring.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson took to social media earlier today to share the big news with her international fans. “Surprise! I’m bringin’ country with a flare to Australia and Europe in 2024,” she wrote in the post. However, she won’t be making the trip overseas alone. Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe, and Harper O’Neill will also be along for the ride. O’Neill will provide support on Wilson’s European dates. Dean and Marlowe will perform on her Australian dates.

Surprise! I’m bringin’ country with a flare to AUSTRALIA and EUROPE in 2024 and my good buddies @TheJacksonDean, @Kameron_Marlowe, and @HarperOneill are comin’ along for the ride. 🤠Join the Wild Horses to get exclusive access to presale tickets! https://t.co/rND2Qb4wr4 pic.twitter.com/Gh7aNCTZA1 — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) November 6, 2023

“There’s no better feeling than putting on a show for a group of folks who have supported from afar for so long,” Wilson said in a press release. “I’m excited to bring the LIVE show overseas next year and perform in some brand-new cities for the first time.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Announces Country’s Cool Again North American Tour for 2024]

Wilson’s fan club, Wild Horses, will have access to exclusive presale tickets starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. Then, tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

[RELATED: Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and More Slated to Perform at the 2023 CMA Awards]

Wilson’s overseas trek kicks off on March 20 in Melbourne, Australia. Then, it wraps up on May 3 in Oslo, Norway. Later that month, her Country’s Cool Again North American Tour will kick off in Nashville, Tennessee.

[RELATED: 2023 CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson Tops the List With 9 Nominations]

2023 has already been a massive year for the Louisiana native. She took home four ACM Awards, two CMT Awards, and three People’s Choice Country Awards already this year. Later this week, she’ll attend the CMA Awards where she’s up for a record-breaking nine trophies.

03/20 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

03/22– Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

04/17– Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall

04/19– Glasgow, England @ O2 Academy Glasgow

04/20– Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

04/23– London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

04/25– Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

04/29– Cologne, DE @ Kantine

04/30– Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

05/02– Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

05/03– Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images