Lainey Wilson Plays Belfast for Her First Night of the Country’s Cool Again U.K. and Europe Tour

Lainey Wilson kicked off the U.K. and European leg of her Country’s Cool Again Tour by playing Ulster Hall in Belfast, Ireland. Previously, she was in Australia before heading back to the States for the CMT Awards, where she won big. Now she’s across the pond and bringing her incredible live show to Ireland, the U.K., and Europe.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fans posted videos from the show on social media, sharing their perspective of Wilson dressed in an all black look. She played hits like “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Smell Like Smoke,” and “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” The crowd seemed hyped for her show, and Wilson also took to social media to share her thoughts on the opening night of the overseas tour.

“Belfast… more like Bel-bottom-fast last night,” she joked on Instagram, sharing a few photos from the night. She also shouted out the city again, writing, “Night two, let’s see what ya got.”

Wilson is hitting big cities like London, Berlin, and Stockholm on her tour, as well as many others. She’s also been adding tour dates along the way due to overwhelmingly popular demand from overseas fans. However, she’ll be back in North America in May for another leg of the tour as she continues traveling the globe making country cool again.

Lainey Wilson Makes it Known that “Country’s Cool Again” is Not the Name of Her Next Album

“Country’s Cool Again” dropped as a single this February, and fans were quick to assume this rollicking tune would be the title track of Lainey Wilson’s next album. However, Wilson has since said that it is, in fact, not the title of her forthcoming project.

Speaking with Audacy recently, she made it clear that, despite scarce marketing and the name of her tour, the album will be called something different. “No, it’s not [called ‘Country’s Cool Again’]. I can tell you that,” Wilson explained. “…You thought it was… I pulled you wrong.”

Wilson didn’t share much about the new project, but she did share her excitement at working on another album. “I mean I’m partial because all the songs I write, I mean, they are my babies,” Wilson said. “But at the end of the day, I do feel like…If Bell Bottom Country did it, I can’t wait to see what this does.”

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images