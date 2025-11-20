Lainey Wilson Opens CMA Awards Singing All Your Favorite Country Songs of Past and Present, Joined by Keith Urban

Since topping the charts with her breakout hit “Things a Man Oughta Know” in 2020, Lainey Wilson has led the charge for a new era in country music. Honoring her roots while still bringing a fresh sound to songs like “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “4x4xU,” she has picked up nine awards from the Country Music Association during the past four years. After sharing hosting duties with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning in 2024, Lainey Wilson returned to the CMA Awards stage on Wednesday (Nov. 9) to tackle the show on her own.

In addition to making history as only the third female artist to host the CMA Awards solo, she also walked into Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with six nominations—tied with Ella Langley and Megan Moroney for tonight’s record. Momentarily stepping back from her hosting responsibilities, the Louisiana-born artist, 33, proved herself worthy of a third Entertainer of the Year nomination with this stunning medley.

Lainey Wilson Has “Big Ol’ Shoes to Fill” at CMA Awards

Although Lainey Wilson is taking on hosting duties alone tonight, she welcomed a ton of fellow stars for her CMA Awards performance. The six-time nominee performed a medley of songs including “Redneck Woman” with Gretchen Wilson, “Gunpowder and Lead” with Miranda Lambert, “You Look Like You Love Me” with Ella Langley, “Girl Crush” with Little Big Town, and “Where the Blacktop Ends” with Keith Urban.

We’ve got @KeithUrban AND @laineywilson on stage right now at the #CMAawards. Pinch us, we must be dreaming?! pic.twitter.com/vRQ7l4hmFG — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) November 20, 2025

Tonight’s CMA Awards hosting gig puts Wilson into yet another elite club. She follows Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire as only the third solo female host in the awards show’s nearly 60-year history.

“I’m just proud, and I feel just so much joy. I mean, it’s a big deal. It’s some big ol’ shoes to fill,” said Wilson, 33, during a press conference for the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16. “I don’t take it lightly.”

Determined to do her homework, the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer texted Reba McEntire seeking “one piece of advice” for her big night. Expecting the standard “just be yourself and have fun” fare, Wilson was shocked when the “Fancy” singer sent over an entire list.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. One piece of advice!’” the Grammy winner said with a laugh.

“We Ain’t Slowin’ Down Anytime Soon”

For the first time in CMA Awards history, three women—Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney—are tied for the most nominations. For Wilson, that’s a fair assessment of today’s country music landscape.

“The country fanbases, you know, they’re gravitating towards female music, and that’s a very exciting thing,” she said in an interview ahead of tonight’s show.

Offering up nothing but praise for Langley and Moroney, she added, “I’m just so proud of them. I think what they both do is incredible, and they’re whooping butt, and we ain’t slowing down anytime soon.”

