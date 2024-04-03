2024 CMT Music Awards: See the Full List of Presenters and Performers

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are right around the corner. The fan-voted award show will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas this Sunday (April 7) on CBS. Today (April 3), CMT announced the full list of presenters and the final additions to the star-studded lineup of performers.

The network announced today that Jason Aldean and new up-and-comer Dasha will join the star-studded lineup of performers. They’ll take the stage alongside artists like Trisha Yearwood, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and many more.

The list of presenters is just as star-studded as the lineup of performers. It features country stars, TV personalities, and actors including Carly Pearce, Billy Bob Thornton, and Jane Seymour among others.

2024 CMT Music Awards Presenters

Amber Riley

Billy Bob Thornton

Carly Pearce

Cody Alan

Cody Johnson

Emily Osment (Young Sheldon)

Emma Roberts

Gayle King (CBS Mornings)

James Van Der Beek

Jane Seymour

Jelly Roll

Max Theriot (Fire Country)

Megan Moroney

Melissa Etheridge

Mickey Guyton

Minnie Driver

Montana Jordan (Young Sheldon)

Parmalee

Paul Walter Hauser

Lineup of Performers

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Little Big Town with Sugarland

Megan Moroney

NEEDTOBREATHE with Jordan Davis

Old Dominion with Megan Moroney

Parker McCollum with Brittney Spencer

Trisha Yearwood with Sam Hunt

Jason Aldean

Dasha

Video of the Year Award Semi-Finalists

Voting is still open for the biggest award of the night. Head to vote.cmt.com to cast your vote until Sunday evening. Six finalists remain in the running:

“Light on in the Kitchen”—Ashley McBryde

“The Painter”—Cody Johnson

“Truck Bed”—HARDY

“Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll

“Watermelon Moonshine”—Lainey Wilson

“If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”—Kelsea Ballerini

How to Watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will air this Sunday (April 7) at 8/7c and 8 p.m. Pacific Time on CBS. Additionally, the show will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount +.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy