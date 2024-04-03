2024 CMT Music Awards: See the Full List of Presenters and Performers

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are right around the corner. The fan-voted award show will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas this Sunday (April 7) on CBS. Today (April 3), CMT announced the full list of presenters and the final additions to the star-studded lineup of performers.
The network announced today that Jason Aldean and new up-and-comer Dasha will join the star-studded lineup of performers. They’ll take the stage alongside artists like Trisha Yearwood, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and many more.
The list of presenters is just as star-studded as the lineup of performers. It features country stars, TV personalities, and actors including Carly Pearce, Billy Bob Thornton, and Jane Seymour among others.
2024 CMT Music Awards Presenters
- Amber Riley
- Billy Bob Thornton
- Carly Pearce
- Cody Alan
- Cody Johnson
- Emily Osment (Young Sheldon)
- Emma Roberts
- Gayle King (CBS Mornings)
- James Van Der Beek
- Jane Seymour
- Jelly Roll
- Max Theriot (Fire Country)
- Megan Moroney
- Melissa Etheridge
- Mickey Guyton
- Minnie Driver
- Montana Jordan (Young Sheldon)
- Parmalee
- Paul Walter Hauser
Lineup of Performers
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Keith Urban
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Little Big Town with Sugarland
- Megan Moroney
- NEEDTOBREATHE with Jordan Davis
- Old Dominion with Megan Moroney
- Parker McCollum with Brittney Spencer
- Trisha Yearwood with Sam Hunt
- Jason Aldean
- Dasha
Video of the Year Award Semi-Finalists
Voting is still open for the biggest award of the night. Head to vote.cmt.com to cast your vote until Sunday evening. Six finalists remain in the running:
- “Light on in the Kitchen”—Ashley McBryde
- “The Painter”—Cody Johnson
- “Truck Bed”—HARDY
- “Need a Favor”—Jelly Roll
- “Watermelon Moonshine”—Lainey Wilson
- “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”—Kelsea Ballerini
How to Watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards
The 2024 CMT Music Awards will air this Sunday (April 7) at 8/7c and 8 p.m. Pacific Time on CBS. Additionally, the show will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount +.
Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy