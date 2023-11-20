Lainey Wilson Receives Patsy Montana Entertainer Award from the Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Last week, Lainey Wilson added another achievement to her long list of wins this year. She received the Patsy Montana Entertainer Award during the 47th annual Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon.

Videos by American Songwriter

The award is for “a cowgirl whose work in the entertainment field advances and honors the tradition of the cowgirl spirit,” according to Cowboys and Indians. Over the past couple of years, Wilson has earned the accolade. She did so not only with her work in country music but also with her role in Yellowstone.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Dominates at CMA Awards, Takes Home Entertainer of The Year and More]

Before Wilson recorded her first song or arrived at the Dutton Ranch, she lived a version of the cowgirl lifestyle. The CMA Entertainer of the Year grew up on a large farm in a small town in Louisiana. There, she hunted, fished, and helped her family grow crops to sell. In short, she is no stranger to getting her hands dirty and living off the land’s bounty.

Wilson took to social media to share her feelings on the honor. “Went down to Fort Worth for my first Cowgirl Hall of Fame Luncheon and Induction Ceremony to receive the Patsy Montana Entertainer Award,” she wrote. Then, she gave a nod to other women who have received the award—Callie Khouri, Faith Hill, Christina Alexandra Voros, and Emmylou Harris.

“What an honor. It feels like this award recognizes my roots, my family, my growth, and my current chapter,” she added. Wilson also said that she left Texas feeling inspired by the women of the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Reacts to CMA Awards Wins: “This Ride Just Keeps Getting Wilder”]

“I’m just so grateful for the love that I have received, especially from this community,” she said during her acceptance speech. I feel it to my core. And, I just thank y’all for lifting me up and loving me,” she continued. Wilson went on to say that being listed among the women who won the award before her is “just wild. It’s such an honor.”

“I am inspired by the generations of women in this room. And I am so grateful to have a platform which allows me to, in turn, inspire young women who will come after me.”

@laineywilson Went down to Fort Worth for my first Cowgirl Hall of Fame Luncheon & Induction Ceremony to receive the Patsy Montana Entertainer Award – an award that has recognized women like Callie Khouri, Christina Voros, Faith Hill and EmmyLou Harris for advancing the traditions of the cowgirl in film, TV, music, writing and theatre. What an honor. It feels like this award recognizes my roots, my family, my growth, and my current chapter. I left TX so inspired by the women at @nationalcowgirlmuseum …their strength, impact, and spirit is like no other. Congratulations to all the inductees👏🏻 #cowgirlmuseum #countrymusic #bellbottomcountry #patsymontana ♬ original sound – Lainey Wilson

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI