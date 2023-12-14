Lainey Wilson’s Sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, Reveals What the Country Star Is Like Behind the Scenes

The world sees a few sides of Lainey Wilson. When she’s on stage, she’s an intense performer who oozes stage presence and charisma. On the other hand, when she sits down for an interview, the CMA Entertainer of the Year is humble, funny, and proud of her Louisiana roots. However, no one can reveal a person’s true character like their family. In a social media post, the country star’s sister, Janna Wilson Sadler told everyone what she is like behind the scenes.

In a post from March 2022, Wilson Sadler shared a pair of photos with her famous sister alongside a telling caption. “Let me tell y’all about me best friend,” she began. “She is kind, she is genuine, she is goofy. She is respected by many, she is unstoppable, she is determined,” she continued. Then, Wilson Sadler added, “She is my sister, my best friend.”

Then, she added that Wilson was the New Female Vocalist of the Year and won Song of the Year. Those were the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer’s first awards. She won both titles at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Wilson Sadler concluded, “We are so dang proud of you, Lainey! Even more proud of the strong, confident, respected woman you have become. We will forever cheer you on!”

Lainey Wilson Hasn’t Let Fame Change Her

Wilson’s fame has skyrocketed in the past year. She went from up-and-comer to one of the biggest names in country music. However, it seems that she hasn’t let the fame go to her head. From what her sister has to say, it seems that the star fans see on stage and in interviews is the same person she is when she’s with her loved ones.

In a more recent post, Wilson Sadler shared photos with her husband and sister at the CMA Awards. With the post’s caption, she made it clear that her stance on her sister hasn’t changed. “Lainey Wilson, you continue to break barriers with your unstoppable drive, vision, and true kindness,” she wrote. “You are a dang good human and deserve all the wonderful things. We love you. We are so proud of you.”

She added, “Love watching the good guy win! Forever your biggest fan.”

