Lainey Wilson Reveals the Deep Family Connection She Didn’t Know She Had to Her Song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” is a favorite among fans of Lainey Wilson. The song delivers a message of toughness and perseverance built around the imagery of Wilson’s humble country upbringing. More than being an anthem for those who refuse to give up, it’s a personal song for Wilson. However, she didn’t know how deep her connection to the song went until her mother heard it for the first time.

Wilson co-penned “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” with Paul Sike and Trannie Anderson. She included the song on her 2022 breakthrough album Bell Bottom Country. Additionally, she released it as the third and final single from the album after performing it at last year’s CMA Awards.

In a recent interview with Audacy’s Rob + Holly, Wilson revealed that she has a deep connection family connection to the song that she didn’t know about. Her mother let her in on it after she heard the song for the first time.

Lainey Wilson Reveals Her Connection to “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”

Hosts Rob and Holly wanted to know more about “Wildflowers and Wild Horses. So, they explained that they have three questions they ask songwriters. They asked where Wilson was when she wrote it, what she was thinking, and what she was drinking while working on the song.

“I was drinking coffee because I think it was ten o’clock in the morning,” she said. “I was over at my co-writer’s house, Paul Sikes, I wrote it with Paul and Trannie Anderson which is one of my dear friends,” she added, answering two of the three questions. The remaining question was a little tougher.

“My gosh. What was I thinking? I was thinking about my family,” Wilson revealed. “I was thinking about that five generations of farmers and just the kind of people that would give you the shirt off their back. They roll their sleeves up and they get to work,” she added. However, her mother unlocked another level of meaning for her.

Wilson went on to tell the hosts the “crazy” think about “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” After her mother heard it, she told her, “I love this song. Let me tell you why it’s my favorite. You don’t even know this, but your great-grandfather caught one of the very last wild horses in Louisiana. And he farmed with it for years.”

“I didn’t even know that,” Wilson confirmed after revealing the crazy family connection.

Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

