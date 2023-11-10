Lainey Wilson Releasing “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” as Next Single After Dominating CMAs

Hot on the heels of her massive five-win night at the 2023 CMA Awards, Lainey Wilson has announced that “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” is the next single from her hit 2022 album Bell Bottom Country.

Wilson gave “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” its television debut with a riveting performance on the CMAs. The outlaw-country-inspired song finds Wilson grittily reflecting on her country roots while declaring her toughness and determination to succeed, accompanied by rocking, twang-imbued guitar.

The song was co-written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson and Paul Sikes. It’s a follow-up single to her hit “Watermelon Moonshine,” which reached No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and topped the Country Airplay tally.

Wilson went into Wednesday night’s CMAs with a record-breaking nine nominations and came away with trophies for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (for Bell Bottom Country), Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year, the latter two honors for her duet with HARDY, “wait in the truck.”

“I’ve been in this town 12-and-a-half years, and it finally feels like country music is starting to love me back,” Wilson said through tears as she accepted her Entertainer of the Year prize. “I love it with my whole heart.”

After the big show, Wilson took to social media, posting messages to fans, as well as photos and a video montage (soundtracked by the studio version of “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”) capturing her preparing for the event and backstage holding some of her awards. She captioned one Facebook photo gallery, “CMAs, you were everything nine year old Lainey dreamed about.”

Wilson has a series of upcoming concerts to close out 2023, beginning with a performance this Saturday, November 11 at the Country Bay Music Festival in Key Biscayne, Florida, and ending with a four-show Las Vegas residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels running from December 13 through December 16. She then will kick off a massively busy 2024 with a March 8 performance in Thackerville, Oklahoma before heading out on tours of Australia and Europe.

After returning home from Europe, Wilson will launch a 2024 leg of her Country’s Cool Again North American Tour, which runs from late May to mid-November.

