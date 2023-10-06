Listen: Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham Put a Fresh Spin on Fan Favorite “Neighbor Song”

Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham conjure pop perfection with their new collaborative version of “Neighbor Song.” Released today (October 6), the acclaimed group’s 2010 track gets an updated sound, elevated by the addition of Cunningham’s captivating vocals.

“Madison Cunningham is an extremely special musician, the kind who can make a single note sound like music and who breathes life into every song that she comes into contact with,” Lake Street Dive shared in a statement. “We feel so honored to have had her join us on one of our songs. We first recorded ‘Neighbor Song’ in 2010, shortly after a few of us had moved to Brooklyn. The song narrates an experience, all too familiar to many New York City apartment dwellers, of overhearing your neighbors making love. Involuntarily bearing witness to such intimacy inspires a potent mix of emotions, from annoyance to despair to compassion.

“It’s a fun song to play live because we get to walk the audience through this emotional journey,” they continue. “Some audiences laugh a lot when we play it. Some cry a lot. In preparing to do this song on tour with Madison, we came up with a new musical treatment for the song to bring out some different sides of those emotions. We recorded it with Madison in Brooklyn, live in one room in a single take. We hope it makes you laugh and/or cry!”

Their updated rendition of “Neighbor Song” follows the release of their 2022 EP, Fun Machine: The Sequel. The fun, genre-bending project featuring covers of the group’s favorite pop and R&B tracks. Cunningham, whose third record Revealer was named Best Folk Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, is currently on tour as the opening act for Hozier‘s ongoing North American tour.

On October 24, Lake Street Dive will embark on their 2023 Gather Round Sounds Tour. The trek stops in 18 cities across the U.S. through mid-November. Monica Martin will appear as the group’s special guest on all tour dates. You can find a complete list of upcoming performance dates and ticketing information by visiting Lake Street Dive’s official website.

Watch the official music video for “Neighbor Song” featuring Madison Cunningham below:

Photo by Shervin Lainez, Courtesy of Fantasy Records