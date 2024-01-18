Speculation of a Lana Del Rey Country Album Builds With Snippet of New Song “Henry, Come On”

Lana Del Rey recently teased an unreleased song titled “Henry, Come On,” which delves deeper into the folksy direction she’s been going lately with releases like “Buddy’s Rendezvous” with Father John Misty and her recent cover of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

Videos by American Songwriter

She posted the sneak peak on Instagram with the simple caption “Henry, Come On.” The lyrics are, in part, “Do you think I’d really choose it? / All this off and on, Henry come on / Baby come on, do you think I’d really lose it on ya?/ If you did nothing wrong, Henry come on.”

Fans speculated in the comments that she’s going country. True, Del Rey has been spending a lot of time in the South lately. She had an odd stint as a Waffle House waitress in Florence, Alabama, got her nails done in Birmingham, Alabama, and performed at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee over the holidays. All this combined with the acoustic sound and recent country imagery she’s been using is leading fans to think she’s releasing a country album.

[RELATED: Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat Rumored to Join Ranks of Powerful Women Headlining Coachella and Fans Are Loving It]

Lana Del Rey’s Fans Speculate on Whether or Not She’s Putting Out a Country Album

“Country era is coming,” one fan wrote in the comments. Some fans replied that Nikki Lane may have had an influence on Del Rey’s recent sound. Del Rey has stated at Lane is “one of my very, very, very best friends and one of the most talented singers, arguably in the world,” according to the blog Highway Queens. They collaborated on the song “Breaking Up Slowly” from Del Rey’s album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and have performed live together many times.

Another fan commented, “Ah, so is this what you’ve been cooking up here down south?” Yet another made a clever play on the name of the song, writing. “Henry can you please tell Lana to release the full song.”

It seems like fans are chomping at the bit for this unreleased snippet. Even the official Spotify Instagram account commented “Full body chills.” While the tone and style of the song is classic Lana—softly whispered vocals and signature reverb—the imagery seems to be going in a more country-western direction. “Last call, hey ya, hang his hat up on a wall / Tell him that his cowgirl is gone (come on and giddy up),” she sings. Indeed, this makes a good argument for a country-themed album from Lana Del Rey in the future.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Interscope Records