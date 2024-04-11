Coachella 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets & Stage Time Info

Coachella 2024 is kicking off tomorrow! The massively popular California music festival is going to be a killer time with headliners including Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, and more. Luckily, there are still some tickets available for Coachella, and we’ll help you get a last-minute spot. And if you need the deets on stage times, we’ve got you covered there too.

Coachella 2024 will kick off on April 12 in Indio, California at the Empire Polo Club with Lana Del Rey, Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, and more performing. The six-day festival spanning two weeks will end on April 21 with Doja Cat, J Balvin, Jhene Aiko, and more closing the fest.

Festivalgoers can get last-minute tickets by joining Coachella’s waitlist for weekend one. Tickets appear to still be available via the site for weekend two. There are also tickets available through Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

We recommend scanning Stubhub for scoring festival passes since the third-party ticketing platform is backed by the FanProtect Program. That means you won’t have to worry about buying fake tickets to Coachella or potential scams. Check it out!

The set times for weekend one are listed below via an Instagram post from Coachella. The stage/set times for weekend two are TBA.

Festivalgoers should expect a toasty time for weekend one. Temperatures are expected to hit 89 degrees on Friday, 80 degrees on Saturday, and 75 on Sunday. It looks like it’ll be clear and sunny the entire weekend with just a bit of wind. Wear your sunscreen, now.

Snatch your festival passes now before they’re really gone!

