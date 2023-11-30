Lana Del Rey Brought Fans to Tears with Her Emotional ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Performance

Lana Del Rey brought some fans to tears with her performance during last night’s (November 29) Christmas at Graceland celebration at Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis. She sang a rendition of The Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” which brought the emotions for a few fans on social media.

“[L]ana needs to put that cover of unchained melody on streaming i literally cried,” wrote one fan in a post on X. Another commented their excitement to watch the performance, while another wrote, “[B]eing a girl means crying over lana singing unchained melody.”

Appearing in the Jungle Room, Del Rey’s rendition of “Unchained Melody” was slow and lilting, fitting her soft voice perfectly. She looked radiant as she performed, accompanied by piano and three backup singers, who were also beautifully dressed for the celebration in white lace gowns.

In addition to Lana Del Rey, Christmas at Graceland also featured Post Malone singing “Hound Dog,” Kacey Musgraves singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” The War and Treaty singing “If I Can Dream,” and John Legend singing “Merry Xmas (War is Over).” Lainey Wilson opened the event by pulling up to Graceland in a pink Cadillac and performing “Santa Claus is Back in Town.”

Lana Del Rey’s fans have recently been speculating that she’s going to release a cover album soon, as she’s allegedly dropping a cover of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” tonight (November 30) at midnight. There hasn’t been any official announcement yet, so fans are going on guesses from Lana Del Rey news accounts on X. But, there is a screenshot of what looks like a Spotify page which lists “Take Me Home, Country Roads” under Lana Del Rey’s official artist account.

In the meantime, take a look at Del Rey’s moving performance from Christmas at Graceland while we all patiently wait to hear an official announcement.

Featured Image by YouTube, NBC