Lana Del Rey Is Allegedly Releasing a New Cover Song and Fans Are Lighting up Social Media

According to a post on social media, Lana Del Rey is planning to release a cover song of “Country Roads, Take Me Home,” and fans are getting excited in the comments on X. The post comes from a Lana Del Rey news account and features a photo of Del Rey with another young woman and a child draped in a blanket, posing like a Renaissance painting in black and white. The next slide includes a screenshot of what looks to be Spotify with a listing for “Country Roads, Take Me Home,” though a cursory glance at Spotify cannot confirm that there is a track listing for the cover.

The track listing seems to be from Lana Del Rey’s official Spotify artist account, but there is still speculation as to whether or not the release will come tonight as the post states. Fans gathered in the comments under the post to share their excitement at the alleged release, with one fan writing, “A 2:46 [minute] song? That’s an interlude for Lana. Is she okay???” The original account joked back, “I’ll text her and ask her to make it 7 minutes,” referencing Del Rey’s recent 7-minute song “A&W.”

The news was originally posted by another Lana Del Rey news account, announcing the song’s release at midnight tonight, November 30. Many fans are speculating that Del Rey will be announcing a cover album soon and that this new track will kick off the project. There is no official news from Lana Del Rey’s social media or website, so fans should sit tight until there is a more substantial announcement.

Recently, Del Rey performed at the Christmas at Graceland event last night, November 29. The celebration took place at Elvis Presley’s famous home in Memphis with a talented group of performers paying tribute to the King to kickstart his favorite holiday. Del Rey performed “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers which brought some fans to tears as they watched, according to posts on social media. Additional performers were Post Malone, who sang “Hound Dog,” Alanis Morissette who sang “Last Christmas” by Wham!, and Kacey Musgraves who sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” John Legend and The War and Treaty also performed two powerful protest songs: Legend with “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and The War and Treaty with “If I Can Dream.”

Featured Image by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images