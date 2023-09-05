Watch: Lana Del Rey Covers Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man”

Lana Del Rey is popping up everywhere these days. Be it a Waffle House or a honky tonk on Broadway, you never know where you might see Del Rey next.

Over the weekend, Del Rey performed a cover of Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man” at Robert’s Western World in Nashville. The intimate venue was packed out with fans desperate to get a video of the pop singer.

The bar posted a clip of Del Rey’s crooning cover on their Instagram alongside the caption “Great to have the fabulous Lana Del Rey take the stage with @timbo_lo for a wonderful rendition of Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand By Your Man’. Just another Sunday night at Robert’s. You never know.”

This isn’t the first time Del Rey has delivered a cover of “Stand By Your Man.” She previously performed the 1968 hit at a show in Arkansas last month. The classic country twang of the track pairs perfectly with Del Rey’s retro sensibilities.

Del Rey has also previously expressed her affinity for country music. She cited it as a strong influence on her seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, as well as many other past releases.

“I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know they’re kind of country,” Del Rey once explained. “I mean, they’re definitely not pop.”

It can be speculated that Del Rey is spending some time in Music City ahead of her opening tour dates at the FirstBank Amphitheater in nearby Franklin, Tennessee. Del Rey will perform at the open-air venue on September 14 and 15.

Following the Franklin dates, Del Rey is set to perform in Dallas, Austin, Tampa, Charlotte, Charleston, and more. Find her full tour dates HERE.

Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images for ABA