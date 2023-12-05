Lana Del Rey Opens Up About Not Having Children, Possibility of Future Parenthood

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Lana Del Rey touched on the subject of having children. Speaking about whether or not she wants to become a mother, Del Rey said that she’s waiting for the right time.

“That’s why God didn’t give me children yet,” she said. “Because there is more to explore. I know people who’ve tested every water. It’s burnt them, like Icarus. But I’m willing to go there.

“I see it coming for me,” she admitted. “We’ll see. We’ll see what melts the wings.” It’s not clear if Del Rey is currently in a relationship, but then, single people can become parents too. She was most recently linked to musician Jack Donoghue in 2022, after a few years with Barrie-James O’Neill. She dated Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini in 2014, then G-Eazy, then a cop. She was engaged to musician Clayton Johnson, then in March this year she was apparently engaged to executive Evan Winiker, according to a report from Billboard.

Though, in a November profile with Harper’s Bazaar, Del Rey admitted she’s not in love with anyone. “I’m definitely not in love right now. No,” she said. “Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no.” When asked if love is something she wants, she answered, “Well, I’ll tell you. It hasn’t crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet. But give it a week. My history, sure, it’s coming for me at some point. Yeah. It would be interesting if it didn’t. It would be interesting if it didn’t.”

In the Harper’s profile, there was an emphasis on Del Rey’s modest home, a small place with slowly dying grass and unattended lawn furniture, much of which has faded in the sun. She has an untouched firepit that she’s extremely proud of, according to the interview, and it’s the house that people seem to understand about Del Rey the least.

“We had some fights over this house, a couple people,” Del Rey admitted. “They didn’t get it.” Speaking of her house in relation to her boyfriends, she said, “I feel like even the most chill guy doesn’t really want to chill here. Sadly, part of you knows … that ain’t it … That one shocked me.” She continued, “I won’t name names and whatever, but that one really shocked me, that person. That was actually the end of a relationship.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety