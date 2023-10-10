Lana Del Rey Responds to Christian Influencer Who Accused Her of Practicing Witchcraft

Lana Del Rey is a rare talent. She has the ability to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart and still get love from indie music enthusiasts. Over the course of her relatively short career, she has amassed a large and loyal fanbase as well as plenty of accolades and awards. For some, it would seem that she sold her soul at the crossroads.

Christian influencer Traci Coston seems to think Del Rey used witchcraft to gain fame. In a video posted weeks ago, the influencer shows a clip of people falling down at one of the New York native’s concerts. This, the influencer claims, is proof of demonic energy flowing through the crowd.

“This is not normal,” she asserts while a section of the crowd falls down. “Whatever witchcraft Lana Del Rey is doing, the spells she’s putting on her music to make it attractive, those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you when you attend,” she warns.

Coston goes on to say that she knows that demons will destroy people’s lives. Then, she claims that people come to her to “get deliverance” from demons. Those demons, she says, come from “stuff like this,” referring to Del Rey’s music.

Coston’s Instagram account also contains several videos of purported miracles, talks of modern Christian persecution by the media, and several instances of her linking the ongoing conflict in Gaza to Biblical prophecy concerning the Endtimes.

Recently, Del Rey took to the comment section of the video to reply, according to Stereogum. “B!tch I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do. PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way,” the “Say Yes to Heaven” singer replied. Unfortunately, Coston turned off comments for that particular video.

By all reports, Del Rey grew up Catholic, is a Christian, and is a member of the Churchome megachurch in Los Angeles. She even featured a snippet of her pastor, Judah Smith, on her most recent album. “Judah Smith Interlude” is a four-minute clip of the megachurch pastor delivering a fiery sermon.

