Lana Del Rey Calls Out “Butt Hurt” Former Tour Manager, Says She Battled Laryngitis Ahead of Headlining Coachella Set

Last Friday (April 12), Lana Del Rey headlined Coachella. She invited Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, and Billie Eilish to join her during the memorable performance. Before she invited anyone to the stage or sang a single note, Del Rey made a huge impression on the crowd with her entrance. She and her backup dancers rode on the backs of motorcycles through the audience and to the stage as the unreleased track “Jealous Too” played over the PA system. It was an unforgettable moment. However, it led to Del Rey’s longtime tour manager quitting.

Early this morning, Del Ray took to social media to thank everyone on her team in a long post. In that post, she revealed that her longtime tour manager quit a little more than a month before her headlining set at Coachella. Additionally, the “Summertime Sadness” singer explained why he walked away from the job. She also thanked the person who stepped up to take on his vacated role.

Lana Del Rey Calls Out Former Tour Manager

“Thank you guys. For f—ing everything,” she began. First, she thanked Eilish, Antonoff, and Batiste for joining her onstage. Then, she thanked her band for “killing it and spending months in Sylmar in a 40-degree warehouse to the point but it was so cold that I caught laryngitis that literally left just a few hours before I hit the stage.”

Next, she thanked stunt actor Wally Crowder for helping her secure the motorcycles she and her dancers rode to the stage. A little later in the lengthy post, she thanked, “Emily for stepping up as tour manager when Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager.”

She added, “Never got a phone call. Probably never will,” indicating that her former manager walked away without notice. To be fair, she took the time to say that she was grateful for the 15 he spent with her. “No worries—37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves,” she added. “Not stressful at all.”

