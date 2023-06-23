Lana Del Rey Settles “Summertime Sadness” Music Video Copyright Lawsuit

Lana Del Rey has reached a settlement to end a lawsuit that had claimed her “Summertime Sadness” music video included content taken directly from a copyrighted short film. This settlement comes after a federal judge denied the request to dismiss the case a few weeks ago.

Last year, Lucas Bolaño filed a lawsuit against Del Rey (whose real name is Elizabeth Grant) and Universal Music Group, alleging them of “blatant disregard” of his rights. He claimed that the music video from 2012 not only replicated scenes from his short film Sky, but also used audio of a voice saying “Remember, I will always love you, bye.”

However, in a recent filing in a California federal court, lawyers representing both parties stated that they had reached an agreement, resulting in Bolaño dropping the case. The specific details of the settlement were not disclosed, and neither side has immediately responded to requests for comment.

The settlement was reached within a month following a federal judge’s decision to deny the dismissal of the lawsuit against Del Rey. The legal team representing the star had contended that Bolaño had delayed filing the lawsuit for an extended period. However, on May 16, Judge Stephen Wilson ruled that the case should proceed to a jury trial.

Bolaño initiated the lawsuit in July 2022, alleging that the initial 17 seconds of the “Summertime Sadness” music video were directly copied from his film, with only slight variances such as cropping and adjustments in color saturation. The lawsuit read, “These minor alterations do not make Defendants’ copying any less apparent or egregious.”

According to his lawyers, the video, which had amassed over 350 million views on YouTube at the time of filing the lawsuit, had resulted in “millions of dollars in royalties” for Del Rey and UMG.

“Unfortunately, Plaintiffs have not seen a dime of these ill-gotten proceeds and have never even been credited for their work,” they continued.

In April, Del Rey’s legal team requested the dismissal of the case before a federal judge. Their argument didn’t dispute the presence of the clip in the music video; rather, they contended that Bolaño had delayed filing the lawsuit for an extended period. Specifically, they highlighted a YouTube comment from 2015 on his short film, where a user indicated, “This was used in Summertime Sadness!”

“The undisputed facts demonstrate that plaintiffs had actual knowledge of the music video and Del Rey’s use of their works no later than 2015,” Del Rey’s lawyers stated. “Ignoring clear, indisputable, and specific notice, plaintiffs waited an additional seven years to bring this suit.”

Despite the comment, Bolaño stated he wasn’t aware of the comment and hadn’t seen Del Rey’s video until 2021. Just last month a judge went on to tell both parties that a jury might believe that the argument is “more properly resolved before the jury.”

(Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety)