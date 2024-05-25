Lana Del Rey Talks Her Upcoming Album ‘Lasso’, Naysayers, and “Going Country”

It seems like everyone is making country music nowadays, and Lana Del Rey is just one of many artists who are jumping on the bandwagon.

Lana Del Rey announced her upcoming country album Lasso earlier in the year. She announced the album at the Billboard and BMPA Songwriter Awards in February. Some fans (and dedicated haters) are disappointed at the change in genre, but Del Rey couldn’t be less bothered.

In an interview with NME, Del Rey said that she doesn’t feel any particular way about proving the naysayers wrong.

“No, maybe three years ago there would have been a sense of vindication, but now it just feels playful,” Del Rey told NME. “I don’t know why. If you hang in long enough, it just feels easy. […] I’m just kind of happy to be here.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Del Rey has experimented with different genres. She’s produced music that ranges from alternative pop to chamber pop to trip-hop. It’ll be interesting to see what she chooses to do with her country album.

Is The Music Industry Really “Going Country”?

Del Rey was candid about the recent shift in the music industry in her NME interview when asked about what we could expect from the upcoming LP.

“Oh geez, what can I say now?” she replied. “When I gave Jack Antonoff his award for Best Producer Of The Year, I said, ‘Welcome Nashville to Hollywood and Hollywood, welcome to Nashville because the music business has gone, gone country’. And it went silent; 5000 people, dead silent. Then the next week, we had three major artists announce big country albums. So where’s Lasso going? I really have no idea now!”

Lasso is set for release in September of this year.

Photo by Emma McIntyre

