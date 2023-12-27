Lance Bass Celebrates Christmas With His Toes in the Sand Alongside His Adorable Twins

Besides being a member of one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, *NSYNC’s Lance Bass is also a husband and father. And with the holiday season here, the singer decided to share what his Christmas looks like. Including his husband, Michael Turchin, the couple seemed to celebrate the special day by taking a trip to the beach with their 2-year-old twins, Alexander and Violet.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a collage of pictures on his Instagram Live, Bass and his family seemed to enjoy soaking in the sun as they took a moment to capture their excitement. While sunshine and sand might not be normal for most people’s Christmas, the twins eventually made their way back home to play with their new toys while wearing Christmas pajamas.

From Lance’s Instagram stories (December 25, 2023):



🥰 pic.twitter.com/O4lusCSxFc — Briana loves Lansten ⭐️💙💙💙💙💙 (@LanceBassLove) December 26, 2023

Already loving the holiday season, Bass recently admitted that Christmas only gets better when sharing it with children. “Holidays are so much better with kids. I am a holiday freak, I live for the holidays. And the last few years, it can get a little disappointing. Christmas comes and goes and you’re like, ‘Ah, I didn’t really get to do the things I really wanted to do.'”

Lance Bass Gives Children A Taste Of *NSYNC

Bass added that with the twins in his life, he now has the opportunity to share the traditions he grew up with. “You get to do those traditions that you got to do when you were a kid, and it just makes you so happy to see them so happy. The holidays are just so much more magical these days. I love keeping a lot of the traditions that I grew up with, but I like trying to find our own traditions, which has been fun to naturally progress and happen.”

[RELATED: “Why Did it Take Us This Long?”: Lance Bass Talks New *NSYNC Music, Jokes “Drag-Out Fight” Would’ve Sped Up Reunion]

Although enjoying the holiday with family, Bass also discussed NSYNC’s new song “Better Place.” With the band breaking up before the twins entered his life, he explained, “I never thought that they would ever be able to see Dad on stage or hear a new song on the radio.” But thanks to Trolls Band Together, he laughed how his children “freak out” whenever they hear his voice on the radio.

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)