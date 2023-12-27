Post Malone Calls on Colter Wall for Collab, Likens Him to Johnny Cash: “Where Is That Voice Coming From?”

Though they may inhabit different genres, Post Malone is teasing a future collaboration with Colter Wall. In fact, Post Malone reached out to Wall about performing together.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Post Malone opened up about his music tastes. He’s a big fan of Wall and his work, revealing he reached out about jamming in the future. However, one roadblock is that Wall doesn’t leave his ranch much.

“I hit up Colter, I was like, ‘Hey, man, you wanna come jam out sometime? Let’s make a song,'” Post Malone revealed. “And he was like, ‘You can come make a song on the ranch.’ And I was like okay, cool, amazing. I’m gonna make it up one of these days.”

Post Malone Is a Fan of Colter Wall’s Style

Post Malone opened up a bit more about why he’s a fan of Wall’s style. In particular, he thinks Wall has a very distinct voice that’s almost uncanny

“He came out of the womb smokin’ a f–kin’ cigarette, and it was f–kin’ the coolest s–t,” Post Malone said. “I remember listening and I was like, cuz he’s like a couple months, if not a year younger than me, and just how rich his voice is. It’s insane. It’s insane. And watching the brewery shows that they do whenever he was there and ‘Sleepin’ on the Blacktop’ or whatever he he looks so young, and I’m like, where is that voice coming from? It’s so f–kin’ good.”

Post Malone: See Him in Concert

In particular, Post Malone is a big fan of “Kate McCannon.” However, he wouldn’t dare cover the song himself since he didn’t think he could sing it as well as Wall.

“Listening to that, I’ve never wanted to swing a pick axe so hard in my life and I play a lot of Minecraft,” he said. “No, I couldn’t. There’s no way I could. His voice is just like, it’s insane. Perfect amount of reverb. It’s perfectly recorded, it’s perfectly played. And he’s such a good guitar player too.”

Post Malone believes that Wall captures something that’s been lost with modern-day country music. He compared him to country legends like Johnny Cash.

“The whole Johnny Cash… he always sang murder ballads, you know what I mean? It’s like, I shot a f*ckin’ dude in Reno, I shot the guy that my wife loves, all this sh*t,” he said. “It’s the old-school production, it’s the old-school voice. And I find a lot of the time in country now, it’s very overproduced. And so what I love about Colter and Tyler and everything is it’s just more traditional in that way.”

[Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp]