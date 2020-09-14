Legendary Fiddle Player Laura Cortese on her New Album with ‘Basic Folk’

From podcast host Cindy Howes:

Laura Cortese, legendary fiddle player, thrives on music through community. In this episode of Basic Folk, Laura talks about her drive to combine indie soundscapes and songwriting into her trad fiddle camp world. The woman is an anomaly and I would follow her to the ends of the earth. Listen and then go buy 17 copies of her new record, Bitter Better.

In our conversation, Laura takes us back to growing up with divorced parents, discovering a love of creating music through community, melding all her musical interests, her iconic self-drive that has achieved so much and FASHION. Obviously. Also life after trauma and living in Belgium with her musician partner while expecting their first baby.

Listen to Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards’ “Typhoon” from their latest album Bitter Better below, and find more episodes of Basic Folk here.

Basic Folk is a podcast with honest conversations between musicians and Cindy Howes, a well-versed public radio host and music curator. Howes approaches interviews with warmth, humor and insightful questions. This podcast fosters the folk community and showcases a genre that is often misunderstood. Basic Folk features complex conversations about the human experience witnessed from an artistic angle.