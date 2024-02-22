Lauren Alaina Shares Details About Her Wedding and the Song She Wrote for Her Dad

For Lauren Alaina, her rise in music started with American Idol. Like most aspiring artists, the singer hoped to walk away from the show as the next American Idol, but while making it into the finals, she ended her time as the runner-up. But not letting that stop her, Alaina continued to share her talents with the world and released three studio albums, won the New Artist of the Year award at the American Country Awards, and became the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry. While excited about her musical career, the singer recently celebrated her wedding by revealing the special song she wrote for her daddy/daughter dance.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in November 2022, Alaina announced her engagement to Cam Arnold. While wanting to share their lives together, the couple didn’t marry until February 4, 2024. Taking their time, the celebration was attended by numerous country stars like Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, HARDY, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay. With over 400 people in attendance, Alaina apparently wrote the song used when she danced with her father, J.J. Suddeth.

[Don’t Miss Lauren Alaina Live In Concert]

Posting a video of highlights from her wedding, Alaina added the song, which she titled “My Old Man.” She captioned the post, writing, “I wrote this song for my daddy for our dadd-/daughter dance. It was such a special moment during our wedding. I will truly never forget it.” She even added a line from the song – “I knew I found the one when they became best friends / My good ole boy and My Old Man.”

[RELATED: Lauren Alaina Talks Crying “Like a Baby” When Meeting Carrie Underwood, “Before He Cheats” Duet Performance]

Not The First Time Lauren Alaina Wrote A Song For Loved Ones

Receiving over 24,000 likes, fans gushed over the video, with comments including, “In all my life I have never been more excited and happy for a stranger! You deserve ALL the happiness and love that this world has to offer. Congratulations love!” Another fan added, “OMG The cutest song ever! My new on repeat song and all the wedding footage, my heart can’t handle. Always your biggest fan.”

While a special moment, this isn’t the first time Alaina has written music for a loved one. She once wrote a song for her mother titled “Like My Mother Does”, and in 2019, she wrote “The Other Side” for her stepfather Sam Ramker after he passed away.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)