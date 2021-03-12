Two-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Lauren Daigle debuted the music video for her latest single “Hold On To Me” on March 12. The song focuses on shattering the illusion of perfect appearances and showcasing the reality behind closed doors.

Directed by John Gray (“You Say”), the video shows Daigle observing situations such as a growing family going through their everyday life, a man behind bars, three generations of women in a hospital tackling a health crisis and a child stuck between their parents’ volatile relationship. The video for “Hold On To Me” has Daigle’s signature retro aesthetic while touching on very modern issues—specifically the veil people use on social media to conceal their true identities and present their lives however they choose.

“This video is like taking a deep dive through a real live Instagram feed,” shares Daigle. “We’re part of a somebody’s world for seconds on a screen and then find ourselves on the other side, observing how life really is for them—the good and the bad. We’re seeing tough situations, which aren’t usually talked about especially on social media. We’re all going through a lot right now, but I hope this video provides comfort knowing that there are those out there that care and are there to help in these moments.”

Through lyrics like, Hold on to me when it’s too dark to see you, when I am sure I have reached the end. Hold on to me when I forget I need you, when I let go, hold me again, Daigle expresses a message of hope that no one is truly alone in their struggles.

Daigle’s impressive career so far has awarded her with titles such as a seven-time Billboard Music Award winner, a four-time American Music Award winner, and the first female artist to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Billboard Album Charts. Her sophomore album, Look Up Child, established her as a powerhouse vocalist able to break geographic and musical boundaries and a force to be reckoned with in the Pop and Christian music scenes.

Along with her impressive accolades, Daigle established The Price Fund in 2018, a global foundation dedicated to helping those in need through community initiatives and outreach. As a continuation of her philanthropic work, Daigle will highlight and raise funds for several organizations that tie into scenes depicted in the “Hold On To Me” video through The Price Fund. All proceeds will be divided equally among the organizations to aid in their incredible work.

Watch the full video for “Hold On To Me” below.