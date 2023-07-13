Lea Michele Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Cory Monteith on 10th Anniversary of His Passing

A decade has passed since the unexpected death of Cory Monteith at the age of 31, and Lea Michele, his former partner, is reflecting on the profound influence he had on her life.

Through a touching tribute on Instagram, the actress remembered her late Glee co-star and former boyfriend by sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of their time together. Michelle and Monteith began dating while on the set of Glee while playing leads Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, going public in 2012 until his death.

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten,” she captioned the photo.

“We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together. 🤍”

Michelle was most likely referring to Foo Fighter’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in 2022.

Monteith was tragically found dead at the age of 31 after an accidental overdose due to a mixture of alcohol and heroin in a Vancouver hotel on July 13, 2013. The Glee actor had previously been open about his own struggles with addiction and substance abuse, revealing he had checked himself into rehab just a few months before his death.

Glee decided to honor the actor with an emotional episode where the cast mourned the death of his character Finn, as well as Monteith himself three months after the incident.

Michelle, who is currently starring in Funny Girl on Broadway, is currently married to entrepreneur Zandy Reich. While the couple is pretty private about their relationship, they occasionally post about their 2-year-old son.

(Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)