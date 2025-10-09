“God Bless the USA” Singer Responds to Suggestion That He Should Replace Bad Bunny as Super Bowl Halftime Headliner

Late last month, the NFL announced that Bad Bunny will headline next year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Feb. 8, 2026. With seven million albums sold and more than 100 billion streams on Spotify, the Puerto Rican rapper-singer, 31, is sure to get the crowd’s blood pumping at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While many cheered the news, not everyone was thrilled to learn that Bad Bunny landed the coveted Super Bowl Halftime Show slot. U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, suggested that Grammy-winning country singer Lee Greenwood should replace the “Si Veo a Tu Mamá” singer as the headlining performance. Now, Greenwood himself is speaking out.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I agree with Speaker Johnson. I would make a great performer for any Super Bowl show,” he told the New York Post in a statement Thursday, Oct. 9.

[RELATED: A Bad Bunny Primer in 5 Songs]

Lee Greenwood Tosses His Hat into Super Bowl Halftime Show Ring

Since releasing his debut album Inside Out in 1982, Lee Greenwood has sent seven singles to the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. His signature song, “God Bless the USA,” peaked in the Top 10 upon its original 1984 release. Since then, it has experienced several resurgences in popularity, particularly following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and during the United States’ invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Greenwood pointed out that he performs for various NFL teams every year, particularly during their Salute To Service games. The CMA Award-winning artist, 82, will take the stage Nov. 3 during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys’ home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Football is one of America’s most watched sports, and I am always thrilled to perform the anthem or ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’ during the games,” Greenwood said. “Maybe the NFL will have me perform this year at the Super Bowl prior to the game to have a stadium full of football fans singing ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’ to kick off the game!”

Greenwood’s comments follow U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson’s public suggestion that the former National Council on the Arts member should replace Bad Bunny as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

JUST IN: Speaker Johnson reacts to the Bad Bunny Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ckGAtJT8KK — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) October 7, 2025

“I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was. But it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view, from what I’m hearing,” the Louisiana Republican, 53, told the press Tuesday, Oct. 7. “It sounds like he’s not someone who appeals to a broader audience. And there are so many eyes on the Super Bowl — for a lot of young and impressionable children.”

“In my view,” Johnson concluded, “you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this.”

Featured image by Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Detroit Cowboy